Swiss Senate wants people and cantons to vote on EU deal

According to the Council of States, the EU package is to be put before the people and the cantons Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate has agreed to send the deal with the European Union to a vote by both the public and cantons.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de EU-Paket soll laut Ständerat Volk und Ständen vorgelegt werden Original Read more: EU-Paket soll laut Ständerat Volk und Ständen vorgelegt werden

Русский ru Совет кантонов требует двойного большинства для пакета Bilaterale III Read more: Совет кантонов требует двойного большинства для пакета Bilaterale III

The federal government’s proposal for an optional referendum was rejected in the Senate by 23 votes to 17, with 3 abstentions. This would have required only a simple majority of the people.

By an almost identical margin, the Senate subsequently voted in favour of the concept of a “sui generis” referendum. This means that a majority of the cantons would be needed but without a constitutional amendment.

Even though the Swiss constitution does not require it, in practice an international treaty may be subject to a mandatory referendum if it has a “constitutional character”. This is referred to as a mandatory “sui generis” referendum on international treaties.

In addition, the Senate approved a proposal from its Commission on Political Institutions that provides for a double majority, as it aims to secure approval of the EU treaties through a constitutional amendment.

The decision in the Senate follows a political and legal dispute about whether the EU treaties should be subject to an optional or mandatory referendum. Depending on the situation, a vote requires a majority of the people and the cantons or only the majority of the people.

+ Cantonal majority: an obstacle that could scupper the Swiss-EU deal

The House of Representatives will have to consider both proposals. Furthermore, the Federal Council’s proposal for a simple majority will once again be up for discussion there.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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