Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, announced his decision to step down on Friday morning at 11am at the Federal Palace Media Centre.

Although rumours had been circulating for a while, the announcement came this Friday. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency, will leave the government on December 31, 2026. After almost 11 years in the federal government, Parmelin’s departure marks the start of the race to succeed him – a key political event for the end of the year.

Guy Parmelin made clear that his decision to step down was for health reasons. After over a decade in government, he feels he has reached the end of a political cycle. The minister explained that he no longer feels the same “passion” as when he first started and believes it is time to make way for someone new.

The Vaud native had been a member of the House of Representatives since 2003 and was elected to the Federal Council in December 2015. He initially headed the defence ministry before taking charge of the economics, education and research portfolios in 2019. He is the first Swiss People’s Party politician from French-speaking Switzerland to join the federal government and he has served twice as Swiss president.

When asked by Swissinfo about the most difficult moment of his time in government, Parmelin immediately cited the Covid-19 pandemic. He recalled the lockdowns imposed to protect public health, the fears of bankruptcy expressed by many business owners and the negotiations to swiftly set up Covid loans. He said he still remembers meeting people who had “tears in their eyes” during that extraordinary period.

Attention is now turning to his succession. As the seat belongs to the right-wing People’s Party, the country’s largest party is expected to retain its representation in government. The focus is now on who will stand as candidates and whether regional and linguistic balances will play a role in parliament’s choice. His succession is set to become one of the main political stories as the year draws to a close.