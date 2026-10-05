Dear Swiss Abroad,

For months, parliamentary journalists have been speculating about the departure of Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. Since he announced on Friday that he is stepping down from the Federal Council, attention has swiftly shifted to the race to succeed him. In the corridors of the Federal Palace media centre, the discussion is now all about the potential candidates.

Man or woman? French-speaking or German-speaking? A hardliner or a consensus-builder? Questions abound. The answers, however, will take a little longer to emerge, as no one has yet officially announced their candidacy.

Best regards from Bern,