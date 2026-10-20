Since the weekend, there have been fires in the streets of various French cities.

France is the country with the largest community of Swiss Abroad. The current demonstrations and riots are therefore also on the minds of many Swiss people on the ground . In Blick, they talk about how they experience the unrest in Paris. At the same time, two representatives of the Swiss Young Socialists want to take the protest to Switzerland.

A good 12,000 Swiss live in Paris. Gallery owner Esther Woerdehoff experiences the riots up close and worries about the future of the city, she tells Blick. A Swiss student also gets caught in the middle of the action. Other voices emphasise that the concerns of the predominantly peaceful demonstrators must not be overshadowed by the acts of violence committed by a minority.

Two representatives of the Young Socialists of Switzerland took part in the large demonstration in Paris. They were in Paris because they were planning an international youth strike together with 27 organizations from more than 10 countries. On November 20, rallies against defence buildup and austerity policies are planned in several Swiss cities. The Young Socialists do not expect an escalation like in France.

After the riots, the French government has reacted with local curfews. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu speaks of chaos in the urban centers and blames a movement from the extreme-left spectrum for the violence. Meanwhile, a possible anti-Semitic background of individual attacks is also an issue. There is no confirmed evidence of targeted arson against Jewish businesses so far.