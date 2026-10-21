In Switzerland, people are marrying less frequently and later in life. A new analysis of the data shows just how much marriage has changed – and what has remained the same over the decades.

Are you married? In Switzerland, tying the knot is a big topic this year, at least at the ballot box, where voters will be deciding on the ‘marriage penalty’ for the second time at the end of November.

The debate about marriage is always an emotional one, yet its significance is waning. This is shown by data analysed by Tamedia newspapers. While just under half the population is still married today, many people are now marrying later, not marrying at all, or getting divorced. Today, 41% of all marriages end in divorce; in the 1960s, the figure was 12%.

In the 1950s, almost everyone in Switzerland married before their 50th birthday. Today, the proportion is less than half that. The average age at marriage has also risen: women now marry for the first time at an average age of 30.7, and men at 32.4 – in the mid-1980s, these figures were 26 and 29 respectively. However, one thing has remained constant over the decades: the man is usually the older partner in a marriage – by around two to three years.