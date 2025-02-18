“There is cause for concern, but calm must also be maintained,” stated Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, addressing the possibility that the US administration might raise customs duties.

The US is Switzerland’s largest export market, and increased tariffs could severely impact industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals and watchmaking.

There are still many uncertainties, and “it is difficult to anticipate”, said Parmelin (pictured) in an interview with Swiss public radio, RTS. He noted that even if Switzerland is not directly affected, repercussions could arise if major economic partners such as Germany are impacted.

Switzerland’s government is working to maintain strong contacts in Washington “at all levels” to safeguard its interests, Parmelin assured. However, he emphasised that Switzerland would continue to pursue its current strategy: diversifying and creating alternatives for the economy. He highlighted the agreements made with the EU on bilateral relations and the various free trade agreements recently signed or renewed. “We will also begin negotiations with China to improve the current agreement,” he added.