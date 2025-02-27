Switzerland Today
Today's briefing covers a study by the University of Fribourg on anti-Muslim racism, revealing how deeply embedded it is in Swiss society.
We also report on a major turning point in the legal case against former Raiffeisen Bank boss Pierin Vincenz and on measures proposed by the Swiss federal government to help more Ukrainians with protection "status S" enter the workforce.
Finally, we take a look at Bali, where a Swiss emigrant from canton Aargau has established an animal shelter.
A study published today by the Swiss Centre for Islam and Society at the University of Fribourg reveals that anti-Muslim racism is deeply entrenched in Swiss society.
According to the report, more than a third of the Swiss population holds negative views of Muslims. “It’s not just an individual issue; there is a structural problem,” study co-author Hansjörg Schmid told the Keystone-SDA news agency. This type of racism is apparent in various institutions, including education, the workplace, government authorities, the police and the media. It consequently affects access to education, job opportunities, healthcare, and the overall sense of security for Muslims.
Out of 2,471 Muslims who reported experiencing discrimination, only one officially lodged a complaint. The authors suggest that the number of unreported cases is likely much higher.
“Many affected individuals lack the confidence to seek institutional help because they fear their concerns will not be taken seriously,” said Marianne Helfer, head of the Swiss Service for Combating Racism, which commissioned the study.
There has been a major development in the legal case against Pierin Vincenz. The Federal Court has ruled in favour of an appeal against the former Raiffeisen Bank boss.
This comes after the Zurich Cantonal Court overturned the initial verdict in 2024 and instructed the public prosecutor to revise the indictment, arguing that it was overly detailed (356 pages, plus an appendix of 100 pages with 930 footnotes).
However, today the Federal Court overturned this decision, with the judges ruling clearly: “In summary, the indictment meets legal requirements. Sending the case back to the prosecutor for revision and the filing of a new indictment with the first instance violates federal law.”
According to the CH Media group, this ruling disrupts what appeared to be a stroke of luck for Vincenz and his co-defendant Beat Stocker, who were originally sentenced to three years and nine months and four years in prison, respectively. The statute of limitations for their alleged crimes is approaching, making delays potentially beneficial to their defence.
The case now returns to the Zurich Court of Appeal. However, it may take years before the criminal proceedings reach a final legal conclusion.
The Swiss federal government aims to encourage more refugees from Ukraine to enter the workforce. To achieve this, Ukrainians with protection “status S” should be allowed to change cantons and accept jobs anywhere in Switzerland.
Also, unemployed individuals with protection status S will be required to register with public employment agencies and participate in professional integration and reintegration programmes.
According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), as of mid-February, 30% of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland were employed – approximately 13,000 people; this falls short of the Federal Council’s target. The government aims for an employment rate of 40% by the end of 2024 and 45% by the end of 2025.
To implement these measures, the Federal Council has launched a consultation on proposed amendments to the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act, the Asylum Act and two related ordinances. The consultation period will run until June 2, 2025.
From rat poison in the water tank to death threats, Reto Steimer, an emigrant from Aargau, faced a difficult start when setting up his animal shelter in Bali. But his perseverance has paid off.
His shelter, “Furry Luck Bali,” is now home to 63 dogs and six cats, many of them rescued from the streets. “We take in dogs that have no chance of survival or those we can save from a life in captivity,” Steimer told 20 Minuten.
He also supports families who cannot afford veterinary costs, creating what he describes as a “win-win situation”: “I help them, and in return, they support me and my shelter. I’ve now built strong relationships with influential people who help protect me from incidents like the rat poison attack.”
Steimer’s next goal is to create an oasis for Bali’s stray cats. He has started constructing a shelter capable of housing up to 100 cats. Once completed, not only will the facility provide a home for the animals, but Steimer and his wife, a veterinarian, also plan to move in themselves.
Picture of the day
At precisely 5am, Lucerne marked the official start of the “fifth season” (the fifth season being carnival season) with the traditional “Urknall”, or explosion of fireworks, over the lake. Until next Tuesday, carnival fans and those caught up in the festive spirit will take over the city’s streets.
