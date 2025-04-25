Solving the problem of US tariffs “through dialogue” is the aim of the Swiss government, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told a press conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

The goal for both Switzerland and China is “to convince the United States to return to a multilateral discussion” Cassis said, but “with mutual respect.”

Asked whether an alternative channel to bypass the high tariffs introduced by the Trump administration had been discussed, Cassis said this was not a topic on the table.

He was also careful not to take sides. The US, EU and China are Switzerland’s three most important partners, he explained: “We cannot leave one aside.”

What is happening now, Cassis added, is “an accident” – and he believes a solution “will be found”.