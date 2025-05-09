This is how the new Pope Leo XIV presented himself for the first time to the faithful in St Peter’s Square – and to the whole world.

Today’s headlines are dominated by an American – and for once, it’s not the US President, but the new Pope, Leo XIV.

The conclave in Rome was relatively brief. After just 24 hours, white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel: Habemus papam. The cardinals elected American Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope, making him the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church.

The election has been met with largely positive reactions worldwide. Leo XIV is a canon lawyer and considered conservative. He spent many years as a missionary in Peru and now holds Peruvian citizenship. As a cardinal, Prevost previously criticised US refugee policy.

The 69-year-old began his first address with the words, “May peace be with you all.” “The world needs dialogue, hope and confidence,” wrote Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, on X in her initial reaction: “The Pope’s voice is important. In these uncertain times, it resonates far beyond the Catholic Church.”