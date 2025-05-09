Switzerland Today
The papal election is also dominating headlines here in Switzerland today. Reactions both at home and abroad have been largely positive. Meanwhile, the US and Switzerland are meeting in Geneva today to discuss the threat of punitive tariffs on exports.
And Transport Minister Albert Rösti has signed a declaration of intent in London. Find out how the Swiss could benefit from this in our briefing.
Today’s headlines are dominated by an American – and for once, it’s not the US President, but the new Pope, Leo XIV.
The conclave in Rome was relatively brief. After just 24 hours, white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel: Habemus papam. The cardinals elected American Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope, making him the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church.
The election has been met with largely positive reactions worldwide. Leo XIV is a canon lawyer and considered conservative. He spent many years as a missionary in Peru and now holds Peruvian citizenship. As a cardinal, Prevost previously criticised US refugee policy.
The 69-year-old began his first address with the words, “May peace be with you all.” “The world needs dialogue, hope and confidence,” wrote Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, on X in her initial reaction: “The Pope’s voice is important. In these uncertain times, it resonates far beyond the Catholic Church.”
Let’s stay with Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter for a moment. Together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, she is meeting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva today to discuss tariffs.
On the sidelines of ongoing US-China talks in Geneva, the Swiss government is taking advantage of Bessent’s presence to negotiate threatened punitive tariffs. The US had proposed 31% duties on Swiss export products, which are currently suspended for 90 days and remain at 10%. After the US reached an agreement with the UK yesterday, Switzerland is now hoping to avoid this tariff hike.
Switzerland is in a relatively strong position, being one of 17 countries with which the US is seeking quick agreements. The Geneva meeting is a success for Swiss ‘shuttle diplomacy’ in recent weeks, writes Blick.
Keller-Sutter and Parmelin recently travelled to the US, while Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited China. These visits laid the groundwork for the negotiations now taking place in Geneva.
A direct train journey from Switzerland to the UK? Transport Minister Albert Rösti has signed a letter of intent in London that could make this a reality.
The Swiss Federal Railways aims to establish a direct rail link between Switzerland and London by 2030. The project has now taken a step forward.
As various media reported today, Rösti and his British counterpart Heidi Alexander signed a memorandum of understanding in London on Thursday. The document “lays the groundwork for jointly preparing the next steps,” the Swiss government said in a statement, according to 24 Heures.
Given the many flights between Switzerland and London, there is “potential for a direct rail connection,” according to the Federal Administration, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. The journey time should be no longer than five to six hours.
The Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom) expects stable energy supply for the coming winter – but it is still warning of potential risks.
“Stability of the Swiss power grid at risk,” headlines Der Bund today. The blackout that affected the Iberian Peninsula on April 28, shows how vulnerable the system can be. Elcom is therefore calling for the expansion of electricity reserves by 2035.
Le Temps notes that while Switzerland is better protected than many countries – thanks to more than 40 cross-border power lines – the reserves must still be built up.
Additionally, the expansion of solar power is progressing faster than expected. But whether renewable energy will ramp up quickly enough to significantly ease winter pressure remains uncertain.
