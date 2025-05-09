The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
The papal election is also dominating headlines here in Switzerland today. Reactions both at home and abroad have been largely positive. Meanwhile, the USA and Switzerland are meeting in Geneva today to discuss the threat of punitive tariffs on exports.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,
 
The papal election is also dominating headlines here in Switzerland today. Reactions both at home and abroad have been largely positive. Meanwhile, the US and Switzerland are meeting in Geneva today to discuss the threat of punitive tariffs on exports.
 
And Transport Minister Albert Rösti has signed a declaration of intent in London. Find out how the Swiss could benefit from this in our briefing.
 
Best wishes from Bern

This content was published on
4 minutes

I cover topics related to the Swiss Abroad and Swiss specialities, also producing a daily briefing for the Swiss Abroad community. I studied communication sciences, then worked as a reporter and video journalist for private radio and television. I have worked for SWI swissinfo.ch in various roles since 2002.

This is how the new Pope Leo XIV presented himself for the first time to the faithful in St Peter's Square - and to the whole world.
This is how the new Pope Leo XIV presented himself for the first time to the faithful in St Peter’s Square – and to the whole world. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Today’s headlines are dominated by an American – and for once, it’s not the US President, but the new Pope, Leo XIV.

The conclave in Rome was relatively brief. After just 24 hours, white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel: Habemus papam. The cardinals elected American Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope, making him the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church.

The election has been met with largely positive reactions worldwide. Leo XIV is a canon lawyer and considered conservative. He spent many years as a missionary in Peru and now holds Peruvian citizenship. As a cardinal, Prevost previously criticised US refugee policy.

The 69-year-old began his first address with the words, “May peace be with you all.” “The world needs dialogue, hope and confidence,” wrote Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, on X in her initial reaction: “The Pope’s voice is important. In these uncertain times, it resonates far beyond the Catholic Church.”

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, along with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin in Bern in early April at a press conference on the new import tariffs in the USA.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, along with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin in Bern in early April at a press conference on the new import tariffs in the USA. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Let’s stay with Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter for a moment. Together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, she is meeting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva today to discuss tariffs.

On the sidelines of ongoing US-China talks in Geneva, the Swiss government is taking advantage of Bessent’s presence to negotiate threatened punitive tariffs. The US had proposed 31% duties on Swiss export products, which are currently suspended for 90 days and remain at 10%. After the US reached an agreement with the UK yesterday, Switzerland is now hoping to avoid this tariff hike.

Switzerland is in a relatively strong position, being one of 17 countries with which the US is seeking quick agreements. The Geneva meeting is a success for Swiss ‘shuttle diplomacy’ in recent weeks, writes Blick.

Keller-Sutter and Parmelin recently travelled to the US, while Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited China. These visits laid the groundwork for the negotiations now taking place in Geneva.

Eurostar trains from Paris and Brussels at St Pancras station in London. There is still no direct connection from Switzerland.
Eurostar trains from Paris and Brussels at St Pancras station in London. There is still no direct connection from Switzerland. EPA / Andy Rain

A direct train journey from Switzerland to the UK? Transport Minister Albert Rösti has signed a letter of intent in London that could make this a reality.

The Swiss Federal Railways aims to establish a direct rail link between Switzerland and London by 2030. The project has now taken a step forward.

As various media reported today, Rösti and his British counterpart Heidi Alexander signed a memorandum of understanding in London on Thursday. The document “lays the groundwork for jointly preparing the next steps,” the Swiss government said in a statement, according to 24 Heures.

Given the many flights between Switzerland and London, there is “potential for a direct rail connection,” according to the Federal Administration, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. The journey time should be no longer than five to six hours.

A fitter carries elements to attach new solar panels to the roof of "Winter World" Wallisellen.
A fitter carries elements to attach new solar panels to the roof of “Winter World” Wallisellen. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom) expects stable energy supply for the coming winter – but it is still warning of potential risks.

“Stability of the Swiss power grid at risk,” headlines Der Bund today. The blackout that affected the Iberian Peninsula on April 28, shows how vulnerable the system can be. Elcom is therefore calling for the expansion of electricity reserves by 2035.

Le Temps notes that while Switzerland is better protected than many countries – thanks to more than 40 cross-border power lines – the reserves must still be built up.

Additionally, the expansion of solar power is progressing faster than expected. But whether renewable energy will ramp up quickly enough to significantly ease winter pressure remains uncertain.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR