It’s no secret that the Swiss pension scheme needs more money. Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider today presented the federal government’s plans for the next reform, known as “AHV2030”.

The government aims to boost the pot through current sources of pension funding, which specifically means increasing VAT and payroll taxes. These increases are to be temporary, limited to the period when financial pressure due to the retirement of the baby boomer generation is at its peak.

The government also wants to improve incentives for people to continue working beyond retirement age. In future, it should be possible to continue contributing to the pension scheme past the age of 70, and the CHF1,400 ($1,673) monthly allowance should be raised for those still working after 65. Early retirement, on the other hand, is to be made less attractive.

For now, the government has ruled out raising the retirement age, citing last year’s rejection by voters of such a measure. Likewise, it does not plan to introduce any new taxes.

What happens next? In the autumn, the federal government will publish guidelines for “AHV2030”. A draft bill is expected to go out for consultation at the beginning of 2026.