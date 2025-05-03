The Week in Switzerland

The proposed deal between Switzerland the European Union (EU) should be decided by a simple majority of voters at the ballot box, without the need for a cantonal majority, the government recommended on Wednesday.

The so-called optional referendum on international treaties signals “political continuity and coherence and gives parliament and the cantons room for manoeuvre”, the government said.

“In other words, the government wants to set the hurdle for the treaty package as low as possible because it wants to get the treaties successfully through the referendum,” said Swiss public television, SRF, suggesting that Donald Trump’s tariff war was making the Swiss government recognise the importance of reliable relations with the EU.

Opponents are currently gathering signatures to force a public vote which would require both a majority of voters and cantons.

“It is shocking to see the extent to which our direct democracy is being undermined,” declared Thomas Aeschi, leader of the parliamentary group of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. Other parties didn’t have a problem. Social Democrat Eric Nussbaumer tweeted that all agreements concluded to date with the EU have been subject only to a majority vote of the people.

Parliament will have the final say on the mode of referendum used to decide the issue.