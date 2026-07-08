Switzerland against global over-regulation of AI, says minister

Swiss Communications Minister Albert Rösti in Geneva. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is in favour of international governance of artificial intelligence (AI), but of a “minimal” kind, the country’s communications minister has said. Albert Rösti also said he wants to see “concrete results” at a global AI summit planned for Geneva next June.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse ne veut pas trop de régulation mondiale de l’IA Original Read more: La Suisse ne veut pas trop de régulation mondiale de l’IA

“It is up to the UN to establish a minimum framework for the governance” of AI, Rösti told journalists in Geneva following a Global Dialogue on AI Governance, held on Monday and Tuesday. Above all, he believes the sector will need to introduce a certification scheme for companies based on best practice.

There should be “not too much” regulation, Rösti added. In his view, the June 2027 summit must showcase Switzerland as a “hub of innovation that can provide solutions for everyone”. Switzerland will be the fifth country to host the summit, following the inaugural summit in the UK, then South Korea, France and India.

As a neutral intermediary, Switzerland “can offer sound advice” whilst remaining aware of its smaller standing compared to the US and China, said Rösti.

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More Swiss AI Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what’s new in 2026 This content was published on The main drivers will be improvements to Swiss AI model Apertus, generative AI in hospitals and prioritising technological sovereignty. Read more: Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what’s new in 2026

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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