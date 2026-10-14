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Swiss democracy

Swiss government aims to open up voting to people with mental disabilities

Disability: equal political rights for everyone
Disability: equal political rights for everyone Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has launched a consultation process for a bill aimed at strengthening the voting rights of people with disabilities.

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Swiss government aims to open up voting to people with mental disabilities
Listening: Swiss government aims to open up voting to people with mental disabilities
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Keystone-SDA

At present, people suffering from “mental illness or mental incapacity” are deprived of their political rights at federal level, in accordance with the Constitution.

This outdated wording was clarified 50 years ago in legislation. It applies to people who, due to a long-term lack of capacity to make sound judgements, are protected by a general guardianship or a mandate in the event of incapacity.

In recent years, the concept of disability and the rights of people with disabilities has evolved. Society aims to ensure participation that is as independent and equal as possible.

The Federal Council’s draft bill is part of this development. It aims to grant political rights to all Swiss citizens on the sole condition that they have reached the age of majority.

The ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which entered into force for Switzerland in 2014, has played a particularly decisive role in this development.

The consultation, which relates solely to political rights at federal level, runs until January 28, 2028.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR