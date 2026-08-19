Swiss individual taxation to be introduced in 2032
Individual taxation in Switzerland will not come into force until 2032 with the government opting for the latest possible date to implement the measure approved by voters earlier this year.
The decision was taken to grant cantons the longest possible timeframe for implementation.
Under the law, individual taxation must be introduced by January 1, 2032 at the latest. Although the government could have chosen an earlier date, it opted for the very last possible one.
The Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors also welcomed this solution. The cantons must now amend their tax laws, reviewing and, where necessary, adjusting the tax rates.
The same applies to social security deductions, which may also require cantonal referendums.
More
Individual taxation receives massive support from Swiss Abroad
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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