Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028
The S status protection granted by Switzerland to Ukrainians will continue until at least March 4, 2028.
The government has extended this status by one year, judging that the situation in Ukraine did not appear to be stabilising in the long term. However, restrictions will apply to certain groups.
The European Union took the same decision at the end of June. Switzerland has always coordinated its actions with the EU and will continue to do so, the government stated in a press release.
Alongside the continuation of S status, support measures for those eligible will also continue. Switzerland is contributing CHF3,000 per person, per year to support cantons.
From March 2027, S status benficiaries will be granted B permits after five years’ residence in Switzerland.
However, restrictions will come into play. S status will only be granted to those who fulfil their military obligations in Ukraine.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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