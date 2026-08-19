The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Demographics
Culture
Future of Work
History
Top stories
See all Swiss identity stories
Debate
See all debates
Newsletter
See all newsletters
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss democracy

Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028

The Federal Council has extended the S status until March 2028
The Federal Council has extended the S status until March 2028 Keystone-SDA

The S status protection granted by Switzerland to Ukrainians will continue until at least March 4, 2028.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028
Listening: Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The government has extended this status by one year, judging that the situation in Ukraine did not appear to be stabilising in the long term. However, restrictions will apply to certain groups.

The European Union took the same decision at the end of June. Switzerland has always coordinated its actions with the EU and will continue to do so, the government stated in a press release.

Alongside the continuation of S status, support measures for those eligible will also continue. Switzerland is contributing CHF3,000 per person, per year to support cantons.

From March 2027, S status benficiaries will be granted B permits after five years’ residence in Switzerland.

However, restrictions will come into play. S status will only be granted to those who fulfil their military obligations in Ukraine.

More

+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR