Picture of the day

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A friend once joked that the crane is the true national bird of Switzerland due to the seemingly endless construction projects across the country.

Pictured here is the new Swiss Federal Railways maintenance depot under construction in Arbedo-Castione, canton Ticino.

The facility will carry out both light and heavy maintenance on several train types and will cover 150,000 square metres – roughly the equivalent of 21 football fields. It is expected to create 360 full-time jobs and 80 apprenticeships.

The depot is now due to open in mid-2028, instead of early 2026 as originally planned, following construction delays. The project is expected to cost CHF755 million ($924 million).

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