Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Amid the summer lull, the F-35 saga continues to keep Switzerland on tenterhooks. Ever since the Swiss government opted to purchase the US-made fighter jet in 2021, controversy has followed the project.
The decision to choose the American aircraft over a French competitor sparked heated debate. Then came the cost overruns. Two weeks ago, the pilots' expensive and heavy helmets made headlines. Now, the alleged censorship of a report on the aircraft has triggered a fresh controversy.
The F-35, the US-made fighter jet acquired by Switzerland, is causing unease in the United States. The Pentagon has blocked the publication of a report that could be critical of the aircraft, Swiss public broadcaster RTS revealed on Friday. Critics say the move amounts to an attempt to conceal the jet’s shortcomings.
“This is a manoeuvre aimed at glossing over the F-35’s modernisation problems,” aviation expert Bill Sweetman said. “I think that if this report were published, we would see that all the timelines have been pushed back. This clearly shows that the programme is facing very serious difficulties.”
The F-35 continues to face modernisation challenges, particularly involving its onboard computer systems. Its propulsion and cooling systems have also created logistical difficulties, with the aircraft prone to overheating. Combined with a shortage of spare parts, these issues have at times prevented the fighter jet from carrying out its missions.
The US Department of Defense says the report was withheld because its publication would pose “risks to operational security”. The Swiss Air Force, however, sought to reassure the public. “We have ordered an additional batch of spare parts so that we can operate the aircraft, even without support from the manufacturer,” explained Cédric Aufranc, head of F-35 operations.
Immigration was the decisive issue in the June 14 vote on the ‘No to ten million’ initiative, according to the VOX study published on Wednesday. Voters ultimately rejected the proposal because they were unconvinced by the idea of introducing a population cap.
On June 14, 54.8% of Swiss voters rejected the proposal to limit the country’s population to ten million by 2050. However, the post-vote analysis by the gfs.bern institute found that a large majority nevertheless believed population growth is putting pressure on infrastructure. Respondents cited concerns about housing shortages, traffic congestion and overcrowded hospitals.
Immigration itself proved decisive in shaping voting behaviour. Many who rejected the Swiss People’s Party initiative considered the proposed population cap too rigid or even potentially harmful. They felt it would not solve the underlying problems associated with population growth.
Those who voted in favour, by contrast, were primarily motivated by opposition to immigration and continued population growth, with concerns about infrastructure ranking lower among their reasons.
Harvests have finished earlier than usual because of the drought, with hay and maize yields proving disastrous in some regions. In response, the Swiss government has decided to suspend customs duties on certain agricultural imports.
For many farmers, 2026 is shaping up to be a particularly difficult year. Drought has pushed both cereal yields and quality below average. To ease pressure on livestock farmers, the economics ministry will suspend customs duties from August 15 to October 31 on fresh and silage maize, as well as hay and grass silage, making animal feed imports easier.
The Swiss Farmers’ Union welcomed the decision. “It will help support the currently difficult fodder supply, including in neighbouring countries. This measure therefore helps to alleviate the situation, even though only sufficient rainfall will allow a return to normality,” deputy director Michel Darbellay told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
So far, around 1,100 farms have reported drought-related damage to agricultural insurer Suisse Grêle. The company says demand for this type of insurance has risen steadily in recent years.
Climate change is also making life more difficult for mountaineers. Following a spectacular rockfall on the south face of the Matterhorn, Italian mountain guides have suspended ascents. Meanwhile, the Eiger’s famous north face is becoming increasingly challenging to climb.
A huge cloud of dust engulfed the Italian side of the Matterhorn yesterday morning after a large section of rock broke away with a deafening crash. Following the landslide, the local association of mountain guides suspended climbs with clients.
On the Swiss side, guides in Zermatt had already advised against ascents from mid-July. Persistent heat following a winter with little snow has accelerated the thawing of permafrost, destabilising the mountain’s rock formations and significantly increasing the risk of rockfalls.
The Matterhorn is not an isolated case. The Eiger is also virtually snow-free this summer, leaving increasingly narrow windows for climbing its legendary north face. “We have to adapt to these new conditions. On many routes, conditions remain very good,” mountain guide Hansruedi Gertsch told the Berner Zeitung, while cautioning against excessive pessimism.
Translated from German, sub-edited by amva/ts
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