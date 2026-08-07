For the time being, Defence Minister Martin Pfister has to make do with the flight simulator, before one day taking his place in an F-35.

The F-35, the US-made fighter jet acquired by Switzerland, is causing unease in the United States. The Pentagon has blocked the publication of a report that could be critical of the aircraft, Swiss public broadcaster RTS revealed on Friday. Critics say the move amounts to an attempt to conceal the jet’s shortcomings.

“This is a manoeuvre aimed at glossing over the F-35’s modernisation problems,” aviation expert Bill Sweetman said. “I think that if this report were published, we would see that all the timelines have been pushed back. This clearly shows that the programme is facing very serious difficulties.”

The F-35 continues to face modernisation challenges, particularly involving its onboard computer systems. Its propulsion and cooling systems have also created logistical difficulties, with the aircraft prone to overheating. Combined with a shortage of spare parts, these issues have at times prevented the fighter jet from carrying out its missions.

The US Department of Defense says the report was withheld because its publication would pose “risks to operational security”. The Swiss Air Force, however, sought to reassure the public. “We have ordered an additional batch of spare parts so that we can operate the aircraft, even without support from the manufacturer,” explained Cédric Aufranc, head of F-35 operations.