Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls

How should Switzerland interpret its neutrality in the future? Swiss voters will decide on that question on September 27.

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

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While the Swiss People’s Party supports a stricter interpretation of neutrality, all other major parties, as well as the Swiss government and Parliament, want to keep the current approach.

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Swiss Politics

Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution.

Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide