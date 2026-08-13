The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Votes

Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls

How should Switzerland interpret its neutrality in the future? Swiss voters will decide on that question on September 27.

This content was published on
1 minute

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

While the Swiss People’s Party supports a stricter interpretation of neutrality, all other major parties, as well as the Swiss government and Parliament, want to keep the current approach.

Read more about the initiative here:

More

Join the discussion:

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

How neutral should Switzerland actually be?

For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so. What do you think – how should Switzerland shape its neutrality today?

Join the discussion
116 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR