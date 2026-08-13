To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates?
Is it a step towards more sustainable farming or a “vegan diktat”? The food security initiative, which goes to a vote on September 27, is sharply dividing opinion.
The proposal, launched by environmental campaigner Franziska Herren, aims to increase Switzerland’s food self-sufficiency rate from the current 46% to at least 70%. To achieve this, it calls on the government to adapt agricultural policy in ways that encourage the production and consumption of plant-based foods over animal products.
The initiative has reignited the debate over the state’s role in shaping our diets. What do you think? Is it legitimate for the government to promote certain eating habits in the name of sustainability, or does this amount to an infringement on consumers’ freedom of choice?
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