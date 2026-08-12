A collapse like that of the major bank Credit Suisse – which was eventually taken over by UBS – is not to happen again in Switzerland.

The Swiss federal government plans to strengthen the stability of the financial sector in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse. To reduce future risks to the state and taxpayers, regulations for systemically important banks are to be tightened, while the powers of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) will be significantly expanded.

A key part of the reform includes stricter requirements for corporate governance and banks’ crisis preparedness. The proposals also aim to improve access to emergency liquidity from the Swiss National Bank and tighten capital requirements. Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter outlined the plans at a press conference today.

The proposed legislative changes are now open for consultation and are intended to close gaps identified in Switzerland’s existing “too-big-to-fail” framework. The reforms are a direct response to the findings of the parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Speaking to reporters, Keller-Sutter acknowledged that no regulatory framework can completely eliminate risk. “We will never be able to rule out all risks, but we must reduce them as far as possible. After all, in this sector, it is ultimately the state that may have to foot the bill,” the finance minister said.