The Bella Tola glacier in Valais has now disappeared entirely, while the Flims-Laax-Falera ski region in canton Graubünden has been forced to dismantle a chairlift because of rapid glacier retreat.

“The exceptional year we had been anticipating since the end of May has indeed materialised, as the snow melted extremely quickly, the ice was then exposed to the open air, and one heatwave followed another. These are practically the worst possible conditions for glacier melt,” snow scientist Robert Bolognesi told Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

Bella Tola had already been identified as one of Switzerland’s most vulnerable glaciers in 2021. But even the country’s largest glaciers, including the Aletsch, are shrinking at an alarming rate. The final assessment of glacier losses for 2026 will be published at the end of September.

In Graubünden, the local authorities of Flims, Laax and Falera, which have only just taken over the ski area, are already having to say goodbye to a ski lift due to a significant retreat of the glacier to which the pylons were attached. However, this is reportedly only a ‘temporary dismantling’, according to the company that owns the ski area’s infrastructure.

Translated from French, sub-edited by Simon Bradley