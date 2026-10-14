SWISS CEO: ‘crises are becoming more frequent’

Jens Fehlinger, CEO of Swiss. Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) is heavily impacted by geopolitical instability. This results in longer routes, higher operating costs and greater difficulties in managing flights, says CEO Jens Fehlinger in an interview with Persönlich website.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Swiss, il CEO avverte: “Le crisi sono sempre più frequenti” Original Read more: Swiss, il CEO avverte: “Le crisi sono sempre più frequenti”

According to the CEO, several crises are currently overlapping and reinforcing one another, making the management of airline operations increasingly complex. “In the past, a major disruption would occur roughly every seven years,” he notes, citing SARS, the financial crisis and the pandemic as examples.

Today, however, emergencies are more frequent, “as demonstrated by the growing number of operational units and crisis teams activated by the company”.

The most obvious impact stems from the conflict in the Middle East. The closure of several airspaces is forcing SWISS, which is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, to constantly adjust its routes and fly longer distances.

To reach Asia, the airline can currently rely only on two air corridors, or on the route passing over the North Pole. Further complicating the situation is the closure of Russian and Ukrainian airspace, which leads to longer flight times and inconvenience for passengers as well.

Added to these operational difficulties is the rise in oil prices, which is directly reflected in the price of aviation fuel. “After the outbreak of the war, the cost of fuel temporarily almost doubled,” said Fehlinger. The consequences have already been felt in the first-half results and, according to current forecasts, will continue to have a significant impact on the annual financial statement.

Another challenge is posed by extreme weather events: during the summer, particularly high temperatures were compounded by frequent violent thunderstorms and other adverse conditions.

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“When stormy weather renders parts of the airspace unusable or disrupts airport operations, the effects can quickly spread to the entire air transport system,” causing delays and further complications in flight management, explains the executive.

In the interview, the 46-year-old – who celebrates his birthday tomorrow – also addressed the issue of operational restrictions at Zurich Airport. The former Lufthansa executive said he was satisfied with the Zurich Grand Council’s decision not to further tighten the rules on night-time flights. In his view, however, this is not enough: “It’s not a step backwards, but it’s not a step forwards either.”

Zurich Airport – he argues – is among the European airports most restricted in terms of operating hours and regulatory constraints. For this reason, Fehlinger calls for a broader discussion on the airport’s competitiveness and the conditions necessary to enable its growth. “If Zurich is to remain a strong hub in the future and expand in line with demand, we need reliable framework conditions; we cannot keep imposing new restrictions.” An efficient airport is essential for ensuring Switzerland’s international connections and supporting the competitiveness of the national economy, he says.

Despite the difficulties, SWISS intends to remain “a strong and independent airline”, the executive continues. Cooperation with the parent company Lufthansa will continue in areas where this can generate synergies and tangible benefits. These include, in particular, flight booking systems and fuel supply.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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