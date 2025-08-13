The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss National Bank Publishes New Banknote Designs

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank published 12 possible designs for new franc notes and called for feedback from the public.

The new bills, which won’t be introduced before the start of the next decade, will feature “Switzerland and its altitudes,” with each of the six notes dedicated to a different region — from valleys to mountains.

The central bank launched an online survey that will run until Sept. 7, it said Wednesday in a statement. Concurrently, the designs will be evaluated by an advisory board of external experts.

The six best will then progress to a second phase of the selection process, which will focus on potential cooperation and commercial aspects, according to the statement. The final decision rests with the SNB and will be announced at the start of 2026.

“We are convinced that cash will remain a widely used means of payment in the future,” President Martin Schlegel said when unveiling the plan for the new notes last October.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

