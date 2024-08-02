Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Perspectives

Rural and urban Switzerland unite to celebrate National Day

Town and country united at the Rütli to celebrate the Swiss Confederation
Town and country united at the Rütli to celebrate the Swiss Confederation Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Rural and urban Switzerland unite to celebrate National Day
Listening: Rural and urban Switzerland unite to celebrate National Day

Several hundred people gathered on the Rütli meadow in Canton Uri to celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1, focusing on the unity that binds Switzerland's diverse regions. Notably, no member of the Federal Council attended this year's event.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Visitors from Canton Schwyz arrived on a grey, rainy Thursday morning, but the skies cleared by midday, allowing the ceremony to proceed under blue skies and sunshine.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Anders Stokholm, president of the Swiss Society for the Common Good, which organises the ceremony, highlighted that the laying of Switzerland’s foundation stone is celebrated on August 1. This year’s celebration centred on unity.

Stokholm emphasised that Switzerland’s diversity is its strength, stating, “Switzerland cannot be reduced to a single denominator.” He noted that shaping the country’s future is best achieved together, though it requires tolerance to foster mutual understanding.

+Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together

The official theme of the Rütli celebration was “StadtLand” (urban-rural), addressing the urban-rural divide. The Swiss Association of Towns and Cities and the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions were the guest organisations.

During a panel discussion, Christine Bulliard-Marbach, a Centre Party parliamentarian and president of the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions, acknowledged the urban-rural divide but stressed its importance, highlighting the need for a sense of togetherness.

Corinne Mauch, Mayor of Zurich and vice president of the Swiss Association of Towns and Cities, remarked that the divide is smaller than often portrayed in the media. Mauch and Bulliard emphasised shared challenges faced by both urban and rural areas, such as climate change and electricity production.

+August 1 rituals: how national myths are built and maintained

An open-air exhibition featured projects from the two organisations that have improved cities and regions over the years. One poster showcased the revived market in Bellinzona, noting that markets create “emotional ties” between the city and the countryside.

This year’s celebration did not feature any Federal Council members. As usual, the event included folkloristic performances and concluded with the singing of the Swiss Psalm.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

More

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More

Mityukov wins third medal for Switzerland at Paris Olympics

This content was published on Roman Mityukov secured his third Swiss medal at the Paris Summer Games with a bronze in the 200m backstroke. Just two days after his 24th birthday, the Geneva swimmer gifted himself a belated present.

Read more: Mityukov wins third medal for Switzerland at Paris Olympics
The largest Swiss flag hangs on the Säntis

More

World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

This content was published on The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.

Read more: World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR