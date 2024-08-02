Rural and urban Switzerland unite to celebrate National Day

Town and country united at the Rütli to celebrate the Swiss Confederation Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Several hundred people gathered on the Rütli meadow in Canton Uri to celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1, focusing on the unity that binds Switzerland's diverse regions. Notably, no member of the Federal Council attended this year's event.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Stadt und Land zur Bundesfeier auf dem Rütli vereint Original Read more: Stadt und Land zur Bundesfeier auf dem Rütli vereint

Visitors from Canton Schwyz arrived on a grey, rainy Thursday morning, but the skies cleared by midday, allowing the ceremony to proceed under blue skies and sunshine.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Anders Stokholm, president of the Swiss Society for the Common Good, which organises the ceremony, highlighted that the laying of Switzerland’s foundation stone is celebrated on August 1. This year’s celebration centred on unity.

Stokholm emphasised that Switzerland’s diversity is its strength, stating, “Switzerland cannot be reduced to a single denominator.” He noted that shaping the country’s future is best achieved together, though it requires tolerance to foster mutual understanding.

+Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together

The official theme of the Rütli celebration was “StadtLand” (urban-rural), addressing the urban-rural divide. The Swiss Association of Towns and Cities and the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions were the guest organisations.

During a panel discussion, Christine Bulliard-Marbach, a Centre Party parliamentarian and president of the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions, acknowledged the urban-rural divide but stressed its importance, highlighting the need for a sense of togetherness.

Corinne Mauch, Mayor of Zurich and vice president of the Swiss Association of Towns and Cities, remarked that the divide is smaller than often portrayed in the media. Mauch and Bulliard emphasised shared challenges faced by both urban and rural areas, such as climate change and electricity production.

+August 1 rituals: how national myths are built and maintained

An open-air exhibition featured projects from the two organisations that have improved cities and regions over the years. One poster showcased the revived market in Bellinzona, noting that markets create “emotional ties” between the city and the countryside.

This year’s celebration did not feature any Federal Council members. As usual, the event included folkloristic performances and concluded with the singing of the Swiss Psalm.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

More

More Swiss National Day: should fireworks for private individuals be banned? This content was published on Many Swiss celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1 with fireworks. But the topic is controversial. Read more: Swiss National Day: should fireworks for private individuals be banned?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.