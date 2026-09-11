Asian hornet sightings surge across Switzerland

To search for Asian hornet nests, Swiss scientists capture them and fit radio transmitters. When the insects return to their nest, it is possible to track the signal and locate their nest. Keystone-SDA

The Asian hornet is continuing to spread across Switzerland, with the country's reporting platform receiving between 150 and 250 reports a day, its operators told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le frelon asiatique continue à se répandre à travers la Suisse Original Read more: Le frelon asiatique continue à se répandre à travers la Suisse

“The Asian hornet is one of the most invasive species Switzerland has ever seen,” says Carine Vogel, a biologist responsible for processing reports on the frelonasiatique.ch platform.

But it is not yet possible to present a full overview for 2026, as “we are in the middle of hornet season”. A large proportion of the reports submitted via the platform turn out to be Asian hornets after verification.

As in recent years, cantons Vaud and Geneva are heavily affected areas. But other cantons, such as Jura, the two Basel cantons, Aargau, Solothurn and Bern, are increasingly being impacted, according to Vogel.

It is still too early to assess the impact of this summer’s heatwave on the species. Vogel points out, however, that the Asian hornet “does not particularly suffer from the heat”, as it has been adapting for several years in the south of France, Spain and Portugal.

“What will be interesting to find out is whether the summer of 2026 had a negative impact on our native species,” the biologist adds.

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Hornets fitted with radio transmitters

This invasive insect species feeds mainly on honeybees and other insects. For this reason, sometimes considerable efforts are made to locate the nests of this invasive species. Among those involved in the fight against this species is the Geneva-based beekeeper Kévin Golay, co-founder of the Pollinea Action association.

To search for Asian hornet nests, Kévin Golay and his team use telemetry: they capture the hornets one by one and fit them with radio transmitters. When the insects return to their nest, it is possible to track the signal and locate the nest. This method is essential as the nests are often perched high up in trees and hidden by foliage.

“Once the nest has been pinpointed, our investigative work is complete and the specialists responsible for its removal can take over,” explains Golay.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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