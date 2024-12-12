Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss minister flirts with inheritance tax idea

Baume-Schneider flirts with inheritance tax in favor of AHV
Baume-Schneider flirts with inheritance tax in favor of AHV Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss minister flirts with inheritance tax idea
Listening: Swiss minister flirts with inheritance tax idea

Introducing a federal inheritance tax and and raising the retirement age are not taboos for Swiss interior minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider when it comes to financing the AHV.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In an interview. with Swiss public broadcaster SRF, Baume-Schneider warned that the introduction of a 13th old age pension payment will incur major costs.

+ Swiss vote: ‘yes’ to higher pensions, ‘no’ to retiring later

Baume-Schneider said on the Rundschau program that she wanted to present the key figures for pension reform to the Federal Council in the first half of 2025.

However, after the responsible House of Representatives committee clearly rejected a national inheritance tax at the end of October, the idea is likely to have no chance in parliament.

A majority of the population inherit at the age of over 60. “A tax there would not be a drama,” Baume-Schneider continued in the Rundschau. People are getting older, and that costs money. So we also need to discuss raising the retirement age. It is undisputed that the pension system is facing a deficit of billions in less than ten years.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

SNB lowers key interest rate by 0.50 percent

More

SNB lowers key interest rate by 0.5%

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank lowers benchmark interest rate by a surprisingly hefty 0.5%. The reference rate now stands at 0.5%.

Read more: SNB lowers key interest rate by 0.5%
Banks seek fewer staff, fourth consecutive month of decline

More

Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

This content was published on Swiss banks sought fewer staff in November making it the fourth consecutive month of decline in job vacancies.

Read more: Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR