Swiss minister flirts with inheritance tax idea

Baume-Schneider said on the Rundschau program that she wanted to present the key figures for pension reform to the Federal Council in the first half of 2025.
However, after the responsible House of Representatives committee clearly rejected a national inheritance tax at the end of October, the idea is likely to have no chance in parliament.
A majority of the population inherit at the age of over 60. “A tax there would not be a drama,” Baume-Schneider continued in the Rundschau. People are getting older, and that costs money. So we also need to discuss raising the retirement age. It is undisputed that the pension system is facing a deficit of billions in less than ten years.
Inheritance tax idea has low public support, survey finds
Some 67% of Swiss are against a left-wing initiative to raise inheritance taxes in order to finance climate measures.
