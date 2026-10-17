Switzerland advances bid to host 2038 Winter Olympics

Committee backing for the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is preparing a bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Following approval by the Swiss House of Representatives, the relevant committee of the Senate has backed the proposal, which provides for federal financial support of up to CHF200 million ($242 million).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Soutien en commission des JO d’hiver 2038 en Suisse Original Read more: Soutien en commission des JO d’hiver 2038 en Suisse

The Senate’s Committee on Science, Education and Culture has given the green light by 10 votes to 0, with 2 abstentions. It has made a number of clarifications to the House of Representative’s draft regarding funding and cantonal participation, according to a statement issued by parliament on Friday.

The privileged dialogue between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Switzerland allows the country to prepare a bid to host the Games without competition until the end of 2027. If the bid meets the IOC’s requirements, Switzerland will be awarded the right to host the Games. The IOC is expected to make its decision at its spring session in 2027.

The Games must meet the highest national and international standards of sustainability, transparency and governance. They will be held in a decentralised manner across the four linguistic regions. No new construction projects will be undertaken. The plan does not envisage putting the bid to a referendum of the Swiss people.

+ Switzerland names venues for 2038 Winter Olympics bid

It envisages a total budget of CHF2.2 billion over the next ten years, from the awarding of the Games until they take place. While the Games will be primarily funded by private sources, federal support will amount to CHF200 million. The cantons will be required to contribute at least the same amount.

Additional funds will be used to co-finance the Paralympic Games, reduce public transport costs and make competition venues available throughout Switzerland. The federal government will also be responsible for security measures, estimated to cost between CHF40 and 80 million.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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