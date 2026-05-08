The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss Politics

Crans-Montana: last Swiss fire victim treated abroad set to return home

No more Swiss treated abroad from next week
The fire in the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort on New Year’s Eve killed 41 people and injured 115 others, some seriously. Keystone-SDA

Only one Swiss national remains hospitalised abroad in connection with the Crans-Montana fire tragedy. He will be able to return to Switzerland next week. A total of 41 people died in the disaster, and 115 were injured; 38 remain in hospital or are receiving specialist treatment.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Crans-Montana: last Swiss fire victim treated abroad set to return home
Listening: Crans-Montana: last Swiss fire victim treated abroad set to return home
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This situation has prompted the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) to stop publishing a weekly count of the number of people injured in the New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar who were hospitalised.

“The main reason why the FOCP recorded national figures was to plan repatriations in line with hospital capacity,” the office told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.

“These figures were therefore an essential element in the decision-making process of the competent authorities. As this need has now been met, these data are no longer collected.”

The fire in the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort on New Year’s Eve killed 41 people and injured 115 others, some seriously.

+ ‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim

At the last count published on April 29, 38 people were injured and receiving specialist treatment, six of whom were at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne and four in Zurich.

Treatment abroad

At the end of April, 10 people with burns were being looked after by Suva. Seven were at the Clinique romande de réadaptation in Sion, canton Valais, and three in Bellikon, canton Aargau.

More
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans on 3 January at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, where 40 young people burned to death.

More

Swiss Politics

Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image

This content was published on As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image

Eighteen other patients were still being treated abroad. Of these, ten were still being treated in France and eight in Italy (one has since been able to return home). There were no more cases recorded in Germany.

At the end of April, eight foreign nationals domiciled in Switzerland were still being treated: half in Switzerland, the other half in a neighbouring country.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR