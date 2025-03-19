Swiss parliamentarians reject proposals to tie Ukraine aid to Swiss GDP

The Swiss House of Representatives has pushed back on proposals to increase federal aid to Ukraine. On Wednesday, it rejected two identical motions from the Social Democratic party and the Liberal Greens by 111 votes to 73 with 4 abstentions.

The proposals would have linked aid to Ukraine to economic performance measured in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) and thus aligned it with the economic performance of comparable countries. This would have corresponded to humanitarian aid totalling around CHF4.8 billion ($5.4 billion) for Switzerland.

The federal government has approved three aid packages to date. It has also included a commitment of credit worth CHF1.5 billion in the federal decree on the financing of development cooperation until 2028, humanitarian aid and Ukraine and the region.

