Swiss crime fell in 2025 but homicides and serious violence rose

The number of offences in Switzerland fell in 2025. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland recorded 554,963 criminal offences in 2025, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the previous year.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le nombre d’infractions en Suisse a baissé en 2025 Original Read more: Le nombre d’infractions en Suisse a baissé en 2025

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The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday that the total number of offences in 2025 was similar to 2009, the year crime statistics were first published in their current form. But it said the number of offences committed per 1,000 inhabitants in 2009 was 72 compared to 61 in 2025.

Theft (154,041 offences) remains the most common property crime in 2025, down by 5.3% compared to 2024: vehicle break-ins (–18.8%), thefts on/in vehicles (–17.0%) and pickpocketing (–15.5%) decreased sharply. In addition, there was a reduction in vehicle thefts (–4.9%), less property damage (–3.2%) and fewer cases of fraud (–5.1%).

Cyber: men more affected

In 2025, Swiss police recorded just under 58,000 offences online, a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year. According to the FSO, the vast majority (54,247) were economic cybercrime.

Most cases (81.2%) involved online fraud. The FSO also notes that men were more often victims of online investment fraud (65.2%), advance fee fraud (57.0%) and sextortion, extorting money using photos and videos; nine out of ten victims were men.

Women were more affected by fake requests for help (60.8%) and romance scams (54.8%). The FSO said the over-60s were most affected by online fraud.

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Homicides on the rise

Unlike other offences, the number of violent crimes (49,915) increased by 2% compared to 2024. As in recent years, the increase is particularly significant for serious violence (8.1%).

The total number of homicides rose to 55 in 2025, above the annual average of 48 since 2009, the FSO says. Among those killed last year, 32 were women. The FSO also notes that over half of all homicides involved a couple, former couple or family.

Nearly three-quarters of all domestic violence victims were women. This corresponds to the average proportion of women killed over the past 17 years, according to FSO. Last year 19 women and 2 men in a relationship (ongoing or former couple) died.

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Foreign victims

Over 92,000 people were reported for an offence under the Criminal Code last year. Among them, 42.1% were Swiss citizens, while foreign residents accounted for 32.3% of all cases. The figure for asylum-seekers was 5.8% and 20% for other foreign nationals.

The FSO notes that the percentage of foreign residents and other foreign nationals who were victims of crimes rose by 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively. The share of Swiss victims was stable, while the figure for asylum-seekers was down by 12.4%.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

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