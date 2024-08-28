Swiss government open to reversing ban on new nuclear plants

87452335

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Federal Council is backtracking on a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants that was passed by voters in 2017.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the government rejected the “Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)” initiative but indicated that it supports in principle the lifting of the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants.

The initiative states that all forms of environmentally and climate-friendly electricity generation should be permitted. The proponents want to reopen the door to nuclear power by focusing on new technologies.

The government intends to encourage openness to different technologies in order to “plan responsibly for security of electricity supply”. The current ban on building new nuclear power stations is not compatible with this objective.

However, the government rejected the initiative because the constitution already provides for a diversified energy supply. A change in the law would suffice, which is why the government intends to draw up an indirect counter-proposal by the end of the year.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.