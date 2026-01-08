The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Switzerland’s Inflation Picks Up for First Time in Five Months

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Swiss inflation ticked up last month for the first time since July, easing pressure on the Swiss National Bank to reintroduce negative interest rates.

Consumer prices rose 0.1% from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. That’s up from zero in November and matches the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The result means that fourth-quarter inflation will be in line with the SNB’s 0.1% forecast. That outlook was lowered slightly last month, when policymakers led by President Martin Schlegel justified their decision to avoid cutting the key rate from zero with the prospect that consumer-price growth will advance.

Rising costs for rent, education and tobacco products were among the contributors to the year-on-year acceleration. A measure for underlying price growth quickened to 0.5%.

The 2025 inflation rate came in at 0.2%, officials said. That’s the weakest outcome since the first year of the Covid pandemic.

Looking ahead, Switzerland is still likely to face subdued inflation in January, as electricity prices — which were lowered by around 4% throughout the country with the new year — are set to weigh on the gauge. Additionally, companies anticipate wage increases to slow.

In December, the SNB cut its forecast for consumer price increases to 0.3% for this year, down from 0.5%. In the first quarter, the central bank sees it averaging 0.1%.

Those projections may be threatened by a slowdown in economic activity after data earlier this week showed that manufacturing unexpectedly fell to a seven-month low. That casts doubt on stronger growth estimates after a trade deal with the US.

Inflation in the surrounding euro area remains much higher than in Switzerland. Based on the European Union’s harmonized measure, the Swiss inflation rate was 0.2% in December.

–With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Harumi Ichikura and Kristian Siedenburg.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR