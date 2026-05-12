Tech Rally Falters as Oil Rises on Iran Stalemate: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A retreat in high-flying technology stocks is dragging equities lower as traders wait for US inflation data. Brent rose for a third straight day, with the ceasefire in the Middle East appearing increasingly fragile.

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.7% after a rally in chipmakers pushed the index to back-to-back record highs. S&P 500 contracts fell 0.3%. Fears of new taxes on AI profits roiled Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in South Korea. The tech sector also underperformed in Europe as the Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6%.

In the UK, investors dumped gilts as Prime Minister Keir Starmer resisted growing pressure to step down. The yield on UK government debt surged eight basis points or more across the curve, with the 30-year rate touching a 1998 high of 5.79%. The pound fell against major peers.

Tech stocks are taking a breather amid growing fears that an unprecedented rally has run too far. The impasse between the US and Iran is also weighing on sentiment, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining all but shut after more than two months of war and failed diplomacy. Brent rose 3.1% to above $107 a barrel.

“Hopes for a resolution have suffered a setback and any further recovery stands on shaky ground,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM. “Markets will need to reduce their risk exposure to avoid being overinvested at the wrong moment.”

As traders push look to keep track of developments across a broad range of catalysts, markets are expecting a hot inflation print for April as the Iran war pushes up prices of gas and air travel.

Economists see a sharp 0.6% increase in the consumer price index for April, based on the Bloomberg survey median estimate. Fears of growing price pressures in the economy have prompted money markets to rule out US interest rate cuts for the rest of the year, with a hike seen likely by March 2027.

Treasury yields rose in early Tuesday trading, though to a lesser extent than in Europe and Asia. The two-year rate was one basis point higher at 3.97%. The dollar headed for its biggest two-day advance this month.

The reading “will determine whether bonds start to relieve pressure on risk assets or tighten the constraint,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “The last CPI print was heavily driven by energy, so the key question today is whether that inflation impulse is broadening.”

A softer print would likely push yields lower, weaken the dollar modestly and allow equities and credit to extend their rallies, Ielpo said. A stronger print would do the opposite: higher long-end rates, a firmer dollar and pressure on duration-sensitive segments such as tech.

Investors are growing wary that higher oil prices will take a bigger toll on the global economy as they look for a breakthrough in the Middle East. The conflict will be on President Donald Trump’s agenda when he meets China’s Xi Jinping later this week.

“If the Strait of Hormuz stays closed for an elongated period of time, if it becomes more sticky in terms of inflation data that could negatively impact the strong economic growth we’re seeing, that’ll be where the markets take a breather,” said Saira Malik at Nuveen Asset Management. For now, “markets are assuming it’ll come to an end at some point.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Voter dissatisfaction is only likely to intensify if the Iran war drags on as energy prices, and by extension consumer prices, remain elevated. And governments don’t have many other options other than fiscal giveaways to boost flagging polling numbers. Investors have shown in the UK today that they will push bond yields much higher if they see any risks of fiscal largesse.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Corporate News:

Amazon.com Inc. has begun the sale of its first Swiss franc bonds across a record six tranches, as Big Tech looks beyond its regular debt markets to raise funds. EBay Inc. rejected a $56 billion takeover offer from GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, calling the unsolicited bid “neither credible nor attractive” in a letter from Chairman Paul Pressler on Tuesday. Hims and Hers Health Inc. slumped 15% in premarket trading after the compaany reported a first-quarter loss and sales that missed Wall Street estimates. AST SpaceMobile Inc. fell 11% after the satellite internet company reported a wider loss per share than forecast. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:31 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1748 The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3551 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.54 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $80,677.34 Ether fell 2.2% to $2,287.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.43% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.08% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 5.09% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $101.15 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,696.43 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Olivia Levieux.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.