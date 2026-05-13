Tech Rebound Lifts Stocks as Oil Rally Hits Pause: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Dip buyers drove technology stocks higher, with traders betting that a record-breaking rally in chipmakers has further room to run. Oil broke a run of three straight daily gains even as the Strait of Hormuz remained shut.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% alongside a rebound in South Korea’s Kospi index and a tech-heavy gauge in China hitting an all-time high. On a busy earnings day for the sector in Asia, SoftBank Group Corp. reported a surprise increase in quarterly profit, helped by valuation gains on its OpenAI investment. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are due to report later.

Tech and miners led a 0.7% gain in European stocks. Treasuries and European government bonds firmed. UK gilts rebounded after the 30-year yield hit the highest in nearly three decades on Tuesday. Major currencies, including the dollar and pound, traded broadly flat.

Tech stocks are resuming their rally as investors bet that the vast earnings potential of artificial intelligence can withstand elevated oil prices, with the impasse around flows from the Middle East showing no sign of easing. Traders are also banking that this week’s summit between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping could unlock trade deals especially around semiconductors.

“The most difficult question for investors right now is to find hedge trades in case the war in Iran drags on and oil prices stay high,” said Marija Veitmane, head of equity research at State Street Global Markets. “The best place to hide would be companies with stronger earnings and margins, as well as highly visible and predictable earnings. All roads lead to tech.”

Corporate News:

Anthropic PBC is in early talks with investors to raise at least $30 billion in fresh financing, according to people familiar with the matter. Siemens AG will repurchase as much as €6 billion ($7 billion) of shares after orders across the company’s key divisions climbed against a demanding environment. Samsung Electronics Co. failed to reach a last-minute wage agreement with its largest labor union, heightening the risk of a strike. Allianz SE, the owner of bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co., reported a record profit in the first quarter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 8:30 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1717 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.69 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7895 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3532 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $80,895.92 Ether rose 0.6% to $2,297.82 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.09% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 5.06% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.3% to $106.34 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,707.85 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.