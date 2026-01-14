Tech Tumbles as Wall Street Rotation Gains Speed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A weeklong rotation that has seen investors bail from richly priced technology names in favor of more economically sensitive industries picked up speed, sending the Nasdaq 100 to its worst drop in a month while lifting the majority of companies in the S&P 500.

While the S&P 500 saw its first back-to-back losses in 2026 amid a slide in all “Magnificent Seven” shares, almost 300 of its firms rose. Small caps continued to outperform, with the Russell 2000 beating the US stock benchmark for a ninth straight session — matching the longest streak since 1990.

The first weeks of 2026 have been marked by a steady rotation out of giant tech companies, whose all-weather earnings made them safe bets at times of economic uncertainty, and into a broader category of firms tuned to improving growth prospects. The dominance of the tech cohort in benchmarks has occasionally allowed their declines to overwhelm indexes.

“Regardless of what happens with tech stocks in 2026, we expect the stock market’s broadening story to play an even bigger role this year as the bull market grinds along,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth.

As the nascent earnings season rolled in, Wells Fargo & Co. sank after missing profit estimates while Citigroup Inc. posted a surge in financial advisory fees. Bank of America Corp. slid as concern about its expense outlook offset solid results.

“The expectations for this earnings season are very high,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “If those expectations are not met in today’s stock market — which is priced for perfection — it’s going to create some headwinds.”

Treasury yields remained lower after the recent economic data was seen as unable to justify any shift in expectations for monetary policy. Money markets continued to project the next Federal Reserve rate cut only in mid-2026.

The US Supreme Court didn’t rule on challenges to President Donald Trump’s tariffs Wednesday, leaving the world to wait until at least next week to learn the fate of his signature economic policy. It hasn’t said when it will issue its next opinions but could schedule more decisions on Tuesday or Wednesday, when the justices again are in session.

The S&P 500 fell about 1%. Its equal-weighted version – which gives Dollar Tree Inc. as much clout as Apple Inc. – added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.6%. The Russell 2000 rose 0.2%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped four basis points to 4.14%. A dollar wavered. Bitcoin jumped 3%.

Oil climbed and gold hit a record as traders awaited the US response to the turmoil in Iran.

Investors’ newfound affinity for companies that benefit most from an accelerating economy is in for a tough earnings test.

Robust forecasts will be needed to justify a rotation from tech that is notable after years that saw a handful of megacap AI firms do the heavy lifting. The Fed’s monetary easing has reopened the case for economically sensitive sectors at a time when traders are questioning the durability of the artificial intelligence trade, prompting money managers to diversify away from the bull market’s longtime winners.

“Ultimately we see a bit more downside for the S&P 500, but there are plenty of opportunities on the long-side as this ‘rotation nation’ continues,” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG.

A “rotational” bull market is likely after three strong years of returns, currently rewarding investors willing to rotate “down-cap” into value leaders showing relative strength, noted Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

After a four-year period of sideways trading, we’re finally seeing the Russell 2000 break out above multi-year resistance and attempt to make another leg higher, noted Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

The gauge has outperformed the S&P 500 since its closing low on Nov. 20, and Bespoke says the best sectors in small caps during this rally have been materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, and technology — all cyclicals.

One of the widest gaps recently between small and large-cap sector performance has been in technology, though. The average Russell 2000 tech stock has far outpaced the large-cap tech sector (cap-weighted) in the span.

“This is another example of the rally broadening out from the previously concentrated gains seen in mega-cap tech,” Bespoke said.

Optimism among clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. surged to the highest level in about a year, as confidence in global growth outweighed geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns.

Goldman’s Risk Appetite Indicator climbed to the highest since early 2025, placing it in the 96th percentile historically, data from the bank’s trading desk show. While elevated risk appetite is often seen as a sign that investors are growing over-exuberant, dynamic growth in the US and other regions may justify the bullish outlook this time around, according to Lee Coppersmith, managing director at Goldman Sachs.

A market stall would not be unexpected given the rally, as a pause is becoming commonplace during earnings season in recent quarters due to a combination of a rally coming into earnings, skepticism over the durability of the consumer and the AI trade, and the blackout period for share repurchases, according to Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

“That said, the balance of power remains squarely in the bulls’ favor given the economic strength, earnings acceleration, fiscal and monetary stimulus, and technical tailwinds,” he noted.

On the macro front, US retail sales rose in November by the most since July, fueled by a rebound in auto purchases and resilient holiday shopping. Wholesale inflation picked up slightly on a jump in energy costs, even as prices for services were unchanged.

“This data likely doesn’t change anything for the Federal Reserve, which ended up cutting rates back in December even without knowing this data,” said Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “We expect the Federal Reserve to remain on hold for the next six months and then cut rates by one or two times in the second half of 2026.”

Corporate Highlights:

Bank of America Corp.’s equity traders posted their best fourth quarter ever as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates. Still, shares declined amid concerns about expenses. Citigroup Inc. posted an 84% surge in financial advisory fees in the fourth quarter, capping a year in which the firm’s revenue from handling mergers rose by more than half to an all-time record. Wells Fargo & Co. missed analysts’ profit estimates as severance costs drove up expenses. Alphabet Inc.’s Google said its Gemini artificial intelligence assistant can now proactively tap into users’ data across Gmail, Search, Photos and YouTube, an attempt to make its consumer-facing AI product more personalized. Tesla Inc. will stop selling the assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving for a one-time fee and transition entirely to a monthly subscription model, according to Elon Musk. Airbnb Inc. has hired a former Meta Platforms Inc. executive as its new chief technology officer, as the short-term rental company is investing to include more artificial intelligence and personalization elements into its service this year. Saks Global Enterprises filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a humbling turn in a chapter of the iconic luxury retailer’s history marked by mounting losses, flagging turnaround efforts and substantial merger-related debt. A group of banks has slashed the pricing on $8.5 billion of leveraged loans to help fund the buyout of medical-device maker Hologic Inc., underscoring strong investor appetite for risk. DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. have deprived New York delivery workers of more than $550 million in tips after changing the interfaces on their apps, according to findings released in a report from a city agency. Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. canceled a proposed deal to sell natural gas assets in the North Sea to upstart firm Viaro Energy. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said about 5% of Opdivo patients are taking a new, easier-to-use version of the blockbuster cancer drug and said it’s on course to meet the company’s goal of adoption by at least 30% of patients in two years. Biogen Inc.’s new at-home Alzheimer’s drug will give the company an edge over rival Eli Lilly Co.’s competing therapy, its chief executive officer said in an interview. Novo Nordisk A/S is back on the hunt for deals to boost its obesity portfolio after losing US biotech Metsera Inc. in a bidding war with Pfizer Inc. late last year. Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast, signaling that a protracted slump in corporate information technology spending is starting to ease helped by adoption of newer technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud services. Honda Motor Co. plans to increase production of cheaper gasoline-fueled vehicles this year, a reflection of lower US emissions standards and a new-car affordability crisis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s blistering rally has left investors boxed in, as crowded long positions make it difficult for both bulls and bears to place fresh bets on the stock. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 2:06 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.5% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.8% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2% KBW Bank Index fell 0.8% Wells Fargo fell 5.1% Citigroup fell 4.2% Bank of America fell 4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1637 The British pound was little changed at $1.3426 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 158.46 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $96,731.23 Ether rose 4% to $3,338.08 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.81% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.34% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.51% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $61.85 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,635.23 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.