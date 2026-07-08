Swiss cable cars see solid early summer visitor numbers

Swiss mountain railways have, on the whole, got off to a good start to the season Keystone-SDA

Swiss cable cars and mountain railways got off to a strong overall start to the summer in May and June, albeit with big differences across regions.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Bergbahnen sind insgesamt gut in die Saison gestartet Original Read more: Schweizer Bergbahnen sind insgesamt gut in die Saison gestartet

On Wednesday, the Swiss cable car association said installations in the Bernese Oberland recorded 29% more first-time visitors than in the same period last year – strong growth which was primarily attributable to the popularity of the Schilthornbahn.

Last year, the cableway in southwestern Switzerland operated on a limited basis due to repairs. Without this one-off factor, the region’s 4% growth would be roughly in line with the national average.

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On the other hand, the cable car network in eastern Switzerland recorded a 20% decline compared with May and June 2025, largely due to the temporary suspension of operations on the Säntis cableway – also due to renovations. Excluding this one-off factor, the result would remain stable, the cable car association said.

Whilst the southern canton of Ticino (-1%) stagnated, visitor numbers in Graubünden (-2%), the Vaud and Fribourg Alps (-4%), Valais (-5%) and central Switzerland (-7%) were slightly below the previous year’s level.

For its seasonal monitoring exercise, the cable car association analyses visitor numbers from over 140 association members across Switzerland. May 2026 was often cold in the country, whereas June was hot, drawing many to the mountains.

Compared to the five-year average, the number of first-time users of cable cars in May and June 2026 was even more positive. Across Switzerland, they were 35% above the 2021-2025 mean. According to the cable car association, the growth can be attributed to the lifting of restrictions in place during the pandemic.

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The benefits of Swiss stability

According to the industry association, international conditions also influence demand, alongside the weather.

In an environment of geopolitical uncertainties, Switzerland continues to be perceived as a safe, stable and high-quality destination, it says. As such, international visitors have not slumped as severely as feared. Furthermore, the mountains remain attractive to the Swiss population.

“Switzerland’s stability is proving to be a competitive advantage, particularly on the international market,” Berno Stoffel, Director of the Swiss cable car association, said in a the press release.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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