Tourist coach traffic continues to fall in Lucerne

The number of tourist coaches in the city of Lucerne is set to fall further in 2026. Keystone-SDA

The number of tourist coaches entering Lucerne city centre has fallen further since parking charges were introduced in 2025, prompting the city council to forgo stricter rules.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zahl der Reisebusse in der Stadt Luzern sinkt 2026 weiter Original Read more: Zahl der Reisebusse in der Stadt Luzern sinkt 2026 weiter

Compared with 2024, the number of coaches at Schwanenplatz has fallen by two-thirds, the city announced on Friday. At Löwenplatz, the number of coach stops has halved. According to the statement, no comparable data is available for coaches stopping at Kasernenplatz. However, the square is used relatively infrequently, meaning that these stops have little impact on the overall statistics.

Fewer stops even in the peak season

In absolute terms, this meant a total of 21,760 stopping permits were issued in 2025, each subject to a fee of CHF100. This amounts to around 80 stops per day. The city generated a net revenue of CHF1.2 million.

In the first half of 2026, 9,165 parking permits were issued via the city’s booking platform. In spring, the number of bookings is traditionally low due to seasonal factors, but it was also on the decline during the peak season. Compared with the previous year, the number of stops fell by 25 per cent between April and June, it was reported. Last year’s peak of 160 bookings in a single day was also significantly missed, with 130 recorded instead.

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Furthermore, there are also free parking spaces in the city of Lucerne at Inseliquai. There, the city recorded a slight increase of two per cent in coach traffic. Currently, around 60 coaches stop there every day.

There have also been “isolated” instances of illegal stopping at bus stops operated by Verkehrsbetriebe Luzern. No-stopping signs have now been installed at these bus stops. This means that the Lucerne police will in future also be able to issue fines for unauthorised stopping.

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Rapid reduction

The parking charge introduced in April 2025 had a rapid effect: in the very first year, the number of coaches at Schwanenplatz fell by 56%. A rapid reduction was also recorded at the other charging points.

Due to the decline in the number of coach stops, the City Council had already decided last November not to tighten the regulations.

Fifteen months after the introduction of the parking charge, the City Council has drawn “a positive conclusion”. Despite an increase in overnight stays in the city, it has been possible to distribute tourist flows more evenly throughout the city centre.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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