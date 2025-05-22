Treasuries Resume Slide After House Backs Tax Bill: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Longer-dated Treasuries and US stock futures returned to losses after President Donald Trump’s signature tax bill narrowly passed the House.

The rate on 30-year debt topped 5.14%. S&P 500 contracts fell 0.4%, pointing to a third day of declines for the US benchmark. The dollar fluctuated while Bitcoin pushed further into record territory. Oil retreated.

US lawmakers advanced a sprawling multi-trillion dollar package that would avert a year-end tax increase at the expense of adding to the US debt burden. The move comes after a downgrade by Moody’s Ratings thrust concerns over the ballooning deficit into the spotlight. This has shown up in Treasuries, sapping sentiment after an equity rebound put the S&P 500 on the cusp of a bull market.

“Bond vigilantes are back,” Beata Manthey, a strategist at Citigroup Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “The market is worried about debt sustainability. It’s not very helpful, given how strong a rebound we’ve been seeing in equity markets.”

The yield for 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.62% on Thursday. The worry in debt markets is that the tax bill would add trillions of dollars to an already bulging deficit at a time when investors’ appetite is US assets is waning.

“Rising yields have been manageable for equity markets when tied to stronger growth,” said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. “However, higher rates driven by inflation fears or fiscal concerns tend to undermine equity valuations.”

Markets Live Strategist Mark Cranfield says:

Passage for the legislation won’t trigger an immediate rush toward 5% for 10-year Treasuries. But it will add momentum to the steady upward climb taking place as bond vigilantes demand a bigger premium for holding US bonds.

Applications for US unemployment benefits fell to a four-week low, adding to evidence that the job market remains healthy in the face of growing uncertainty tied to trade policy. Labor Department data showed 227000 Americans claimed jobless benefits for the May 17 week, a touch below the 230,000 that had been expected.

In addition, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank could cut interest rates in the second half of 2025 if the Trump administration’s tariffs on US trading partners settle around 10%.

Later on Thursday, S&P Global will issue its preliminary May survey of manufacturing and service providers. Based on economists’ projections, industrial weakness probably continued while growth in services activity may have picked up slightly. Weekly jobless claims data is also due.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief Jamie Dimon has said he can’t rule out the US economy will fall into stagflation as the country faces huge risks from both geopolitics, deficits and price pressures. “I don’t agree that we’re in a sweet spot,” Dimon told Bloomberg TV in Shanghai.

Bitcoin surpassed $111,000 for the first time with traders increasingly bullish on the prospects of the cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin, and the crypto market in general, have largely decoupled from equities over the last few days,” said Richard Galvin, co-founder of hedge fund DACM. “Bitcoin continues to benefit from its market position as a non-system, store of value.”

Oil declined as OPEC+ members discussed the possibility of another super-sized production increase. Brent traded around $64 a barrel after shedding about 1% over the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate neared $60.

Corporate Highlights:

Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimates after setting aside less money than expected for souring loans, despite concerns that US tariffs will hamper economic growth.

Nike Inc. shares rise in premarket trading as the company returns to Amazon.com’s online store after leaving it in 2019.

BYD Co. sold more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla Inc. for the first time, overtaking the American brand that’s long led the continent’s EV segment.

ING Groep NV is exploring the possibility of acquiring a US banking license, a move that could bolster its access to dollar liquidity in exchange for greater supervision by US regulators.

AT&T Inc. agreed to buy the consumer fiber operations of Lumen Technologies Inc. for $5.75 billion, expanding its fast broadband service in major cities like Denver and Las Vegas.

Rio Tinto Group has started the hunt for a new chief executive officer after announcing that Jakob Stausholm will step down later this year.

Manchester United Plc shares are set for their steepest drop in more than eight months after the football club lost an all-or-nothing Europa League final against English rival Tottenham Hotspur.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:34 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1305

The British pound was little changed at $1.3417

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.35 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $111,413.51

Ether rose 5.5% to $2,647.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.62%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.66%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $60.64 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,310.23 an ounce

