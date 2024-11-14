UBS Fills Top Investment Bank Roles in Leveraged Finance, Health

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has made a string of investment banking leadership changes following some senior departures as the Swiss lender seeks to bolster areas such as health care and leveraged finance, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

UBS has given the role of global head of health care to Jon Levin, in addition to his current role as global head of consumer and retail, following the departure of David Kostel, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Among other moves, UBS named Fergus Horrobin as chairman of global real estate, lodging and leisure, following the departure of Alan Felder, one of the people said. Bethany Ropa is becoming head of the team in the Americas, while Wolfgang Fuchs will oversee the group in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to the person. Indran Thana has been appointed head of the group Asia, excluding China and Australia and New Zealand, the person said.

Elsewhere, Marc Warm was named global head of leveraged and debt capital markets and Michele Cousins will be head of capital partnerships and global head of leveraged capital markets, the person said. David Slade was appointed vice chairman of global banking, the person said.

A representative for UBS declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.