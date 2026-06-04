US Stocks Retreat as Broadcom Miss Tests AI Trade: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equities fell after a disappointing outlook from Broadcom Inc. triggered doubts that the blistering rally in technology stocks had gone too far.

Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.4%. Broadcom, which added around $150 billion in market value just this week, slumped 14% in late trading on Wednesday after its quarterly forecast for artificial-intelligence semiconductor revenue fell short of investor expectations.

The downturn extended to other pockets of the tech trade, with cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. dropping 11% even after raising its revenue forecast. The sector also fueled losses in Asia, where South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.8%. Stocks in Europe rose 0.3%, reflecting technology’s smaller weighting in the benchmark index.

“Valuations are looking slightly frothy in pockets of the market which have seen the strongest gains over recent weeks, such as non-profitable tech, hardware or parts of semis,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J Safra Sarasin. “A leadership change in equities is not unlikely at this point, with less powerful drivers than tech taking over.”

Concern over the AI trade threatens to dent a rally that has seen stocks shake off worries about the biggest disruption to oil markets in history as the conflict in the Middle East continues to snarl energy shipments.

Brent crude headed for its first daily retreat of the week, trading 1% lower at about $96.90 a barrel after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire if Hezbollah also stops hostilities, which would remove a key sticking point in talks to end the Iran war. Bonds rebounded, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling two basis points to 4.48%. The dollar was little changed.

Corporate Highlights:

Broadcom Inc. shares fell in extended trading after the company delivered a disappointing forecast for artificial intelligence chip revenue, signaling its efforts to gain ground in the burgeoning industry are going more slowly than anticipated. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei said the company’s global chip supply will fall short of AI-fueled demand for years to come, sustaining revenue growth for the firm. Partners Group Holding AG said it is ready to gate other evergreen funds amid rising pressure from investors to access liquidity, a day after the announcement of a first such move prompted a slump in the Swiss firm’s stock. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares fell after it projected second-quarter revenue that failed to impress investors who had bid up the stock in recent months amid concerns about the threat posed by hackers armed with powerful artificial intelligence tools. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon plans to discuss the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering with thousands of the bank’s high-net-worth clients this week. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:31 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1607 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 159.87 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7767 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3421 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $63,710.46 Ether was little changed at $1,777.59 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.90% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.9% to $96.97 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,466.84 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.