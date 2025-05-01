US Stocks Set to Rally on Big Tech, Trade Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rallied Thursday on stronger-than-expected tech earnings and relief over signs the Trump administration is stepping back from its harshest tariff threats.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both gained at least 1%, as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped in early trading on upbeat results. Apple Inc. results are due after the market close. Analysts will be listening closely for any further detail on how the company, whose supply chain is reliant on China, Vietnam, and India, views the impact of tariffs.

Tech giants are adding to investor optimism that deals between the US and its partners would limit the damage from President Donald Trump’s trade war. Wall Street ended a tumultuous month on a day in which the S&P 500 erased an intraday drop of more than 2% to close 0.2% higher. Traders sought reassurance in bets on Federal Reserve easing after the US economy contracted for the first time since 2022.

“So far we’re seeing big tech companies deliver on earnings, which is reassuring, and it’s this reassurance which is supporting equity market futures,” said Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer for EMEA at HSBC Global Private Banking. “The other element of the story beyond earnings is obviously the ongoing debate as to whether we’ve seen peak tariff noise or not.”

The White House said it was nearing an announcement of a first tranche of trade deals with partners that would reduce planned tariffs. Sentiment was also helped by a report that the US has been proactively reaching out to China through various channels. At the same time, Trump said he would not rush deals to appease nervous investors.

Most markets in Europe and many in Asia are shut for holidays. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was steady, following 13 days of gains, the longest winning streak since 2017.

An index of the dollar rose, while Treasuries edged lower across the curve. The yen fell after the Bank of Japan left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5% while pushing back the timing for when it expects to reach its inflation target and reducing its growth forecasts.

In commodities, oil slipped, following the biggest monthly drop since 2021, as signs that the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance may be entering a prolonged period of higher output added to concerns the trade war will hurt demand.

Gold fell for a third day on signs of potential trade-talk progress between the US and several other nations, quelling demand for havens even as signs of slowdowns have emerged in the largest economies.

The US and Ukraine reached a deal over access to the country’s natural resources, offering a measure of assurance to officials in Kyiv who had feared Trump would pull back his support in peace talks with Russia.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2% as of 6:43 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

The FTSE 100 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was unchanged at $1.1328

The British pound was little changed at $1.3334

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 144.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $96,146.48

Ether rose 2.5% to $1,839

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.14%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.9% to $56.54 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2% to $3,223.33 an ounce

