Swiss majority supports stricter limits on ‘forever chemicals’

A majority of Swiss people are in favour of regulating PFAS Keystone-SDA

The Swiss public believe PFAS 'forever chemicals' pose a risk to human health and the environment. A majority are in favour of stricter regulation of these substances.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une majorité des Suisses est pour une réglementation des PFAS Original Read more: Une majorité des Suisses est pour une réglementation des PFAS

These are the findings of the latest environmental panel organised by the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich and the environment ministry.

+ ‘We must break the taboo that ‘forever chemicals’ are indispensable’

The requirement to label products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) has received particularly strong support.

A large majority of the 5,893 people surveyed also came out in favour of stricter PFAS limits for foodstuffs and drinking water.

The high level of awareness of the risks associated with the effects of PFAS on humans and the environment has not led to a change in consumer behaviour.

More than 60% of those surveyed stated that the possible presence of PFAS in products did not influence their purchasing decisions. The main reason given by respondents was that they did not know in which products these chemicals were present.

Just over half of respondents have already heard of PFAS. However, the vast majority of those familiar with the term consider their own knowledge of the subject to be average or even poor.

The accumulation of these substances in meat, vegetables, dairy products and fruit is barely noticed compared with that observed in soil and groundwater.

According to the survey, which is representative of the resident population in Switzerland, consumers are nevertheless prepared, should regulations be introduced, to accept a more limited choice of products and higher prices.

On the other hand, the majority are opposed to a decline in product quality.

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