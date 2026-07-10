Prosecutor in Crans-Montana fire probe resigns

A prosecutor in the Crans-Montana case has resigned Keystone-SDA

One of the three Swiss prosecutors conducting an investigation into the January 1 fatal fire in Crans-Montana has announced her resignation.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une procureure de l’affaire Crans-Montana démissionne Original Read more: Une procureure de l’affaire Crans-Montana démissionne

A post for a prosecutor will be advertised shortly, according to the Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has confirmed a report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

A short letter has been sent to the lawyers representing the victims’ families and the defendants. The investigation will be led by the deputy director of public prosecutions in collaboration with the acting director of public prosecutions.

The prosecutor who is stepping down will leave her post at the end of the year. She has decided to take up a new professional opportunity.

The New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in southwest Switzerland claimed 41 lives and injured 115 other people.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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