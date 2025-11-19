Swiss canton closes all Alpine passes for the winter
The Oberalp Pass in Switzerland has been closed for the winter, meaning that all five Alpine passes in canton Uri are no longer passable until spring.
The Oberalp Pass, which connects Andermatt with Sedrun, has been closed for the winter since 9am on Wednesday, as announced by the Uri Construction Department on Wednesday.
A winter closure until spring had already been imposed on the Furka, Susten, Klausen and Gotthard Alpine passes in Uri.
