Asylum: major obstacles to family reunification in Switzerland
Significant “bureaucratic obstacles” are complicating family reunification in the context of asylum in Switzerland, says the Swiss Observatory on Asylum and Foreigners (ODAE-Switzerland). Children are particularly affected.
In a report published on Tuesday, ODAE-Switzerland criticises the “obstacles inherent in the procedure”.
It cites, in particular, difficulties in obtaining and having documents recognised, limited access to Swiss diplomatic missions abroad, high costs, and the transfer of responsibilities between the government and the cantons. In some cases, families have been separated for nine to ten years, it says.
The consequences are particularly severe for children, the Observatory notes. They may be forced to spend a considerable part of their childhood separated from one of their parents, often in precarious circumstances and without guaranteed residence status.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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