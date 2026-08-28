Crans-Montana: another official added to list of defendants
A former councillor for the municipality of Crans-Montana, who was responsible for building matters between 2017 and 2024, was also charged on Friday in connection with the fatal fire at the “Le Constellation” bar.
The woman is now the 17th person to be charged in connection with the tragedy, in which 41 people died and 115 were injured on New Year’s Eve.
The former municipal councillor was being interviewed on Friday in her capacity as a person required to provide information when her status changed, according to a report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS, confirmed by the Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS.
According to RTS, the woman subsequently brought the interview to an end.
All the defendants face the same charges: manslaughter through negligence, causing bodily harm through negligence and arson through negligence. Since her last hearing in early June, bar co-owner Jessica Moretti has also been charged with forgery.
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Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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