Driverless bus rams into Swiss bank
A driverless PostBus crashed into the front of a bank in Nunningen, northern Switzerland, on Thursday evening.
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Nobody was injured, the cantonal police reported on Friday.
The articulated bus started rolling at around 8:35pm at the bus stop on Zullwilerstrasse for reasons that are still unknown. The PostBus then rolled over a traffic island and crashed into the façade of a bank branch, according to the police statement.
According to the statement, the building and the bus suffered considerable damage. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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