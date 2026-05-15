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Driverless bus rams into Swiss bank

Bus
Keystone-SDA

A driverless PostBus crashed into the front of a bank in Nunningen, northern Switzerland, on Thursday evening.

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Keystone-SDA

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Nobody was injured, the cantonal police reported on Friday.

The articulated bus started rolling at around 8:35pm at the bus stop on Zullwilerstrasse for reasons that are still unknown. The PostBus then rolled over a traffic island and crashed into the façade of a bank branch, according to the police statement.

According to the statement, the building and the bus suffered considerable damage. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

+ Switzerland gears up for driverless transport era

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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