Drones save 7,590 fawns from mowers across Switzerland

Drones save 7,590 fawns across Switzerland from being killed by mowers Keystone-SDA

Between April and July, volunteers across Switzerland used drones to save 7,590 fawns from being killed by agricultural mowers. This is a new record – over a thousand more than in 2025. Around 800 volunteer drone teams were deployed.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Drohnen retten schweizweit 7590 Rehkitze vor dem Mähertod Original Read more: Drohnen retten schweizweit 7590 Rehkitze vor dem Mähertod

They tracked down the fawns using drones and thermal imaging cameras amid tall vegetation in fields. As the organisation Rehkitzrettung Schweiz reported in its update on Tuesday, some teams had access to the Swiss Animal Protection Society’s fleet of drones.

The volunteers clocked up 7,700 days of service, 1,400 more than last year. In the process, they searched over 73,000 hectares of grassland. That equates to 730 square kilometres – just over half the area of canton Aargau. This was made possible in part thanks to the training of new pilots by Rehkitzrettung Schweiz.

According to the organisation, this encouraging development is particularly noteworthy because April was characterised by dry and warm weather. Many farmers were able to mow their meadows early on, even before the first fawns had been born. As a result, drone operations on these areas were not required at the start of the season.

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Fatal crouching reflex

Roes often take their fawns into tall grass, where they can hide. In the first few weeks of life, they have a crouching reflex that protects them from natural predators. However, this poses a deadly danger. The fawns, crouched motionless in the grass and practically invisible, fall victim to mowers.

According to the rescue organisation, official statistics show that an average of around 1,500 fawns are killed during mowing each year. Experts estimate that the actual number is significantly higher. To recruit new rescue teams, Rehkitzrettung will be holding information events throughout Switzerland from August onwards.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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