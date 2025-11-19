Italian earthquake shakes Great St Bernard region
The earth shook with a magnitude of around 3.0 on the Richter scale near the Great St Bernard in Italy on Wednesday night.
This earthquake is likely to have been clearly felt near the epicentre, according to the earthquake service.
The quake occurred at 1:31am approximately 11 kilometres west of the Great St Bernard Pass, writes the Swiss Seismological Service of ETH Zurich (SED) in an automated report. Damage is not normally to be expected from an earthquake of this magnitude.
The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population each year.
