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Swiss newspaper’s freedom of expression violated: ECHR

ECHR: Switzerland has violated *Le Courrier*’s freedom of expression
ECHR: Switzerland has violated *Le Courrier*’s freedom of expression Keystone-SDA

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) says Switzerland violated the freedom of expression of the newspaper Le Courrier in a legal dispute with businessman Jean Claude Gandur.

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The ECHR ruled against Switzerland in a judgement handed down on Thursday in Strasbourg.

“This is a historic decision,” the newspaper stated on Friday. “This ruling will have far-reaching implications for freedom of expression in Switzerland, particularly in the media.”

+ The future of press freedom hangs in the balance

Businessman Gamdur had filed civil and criminal complaints 11 years ago following a Le Courrier profile as part of the debate on the extension of the Geneva Museum of Art and History. The article mentioned Gandur’s oil trading activities in Africa.

The businessman had won his case on appeal and subsequently before the Federal Supreme Court, but four years ago the newspaper challenged the ruling before the ECHR.

The European court has ordered Switzerland to pay Le Courrier €52,600 (CHF48,450) for costs and expenses and €4,000 (nearly CHF3,700) for non-pecuniary damage.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR